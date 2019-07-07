As Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stock Declined, Holder Eagle Global Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; As Five Prime Therapeutics (Call) (FPRX) Share Price Declined, Citadel Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.78 Million Its Holding

Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 120.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.10 million, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.26. About 352,304 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 7.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (Call) (FPRX) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 136,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 28,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 165,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 781,205 shares traded or 62.64% up from the average. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 48.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.88% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 10/04/2018 – FPRX TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF BEMARITUZUMAB TRIAL; 30/05/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Appoints Bryan lrving, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer; 28/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS STARTS DOSING IN FPA150 PHASE 1 TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics: Belsky to Pursue Another Opportunity; 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 17/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – LINDA RUBINSTEIN, IS A PARTNER AT FLG PARTNERS, A CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER SERVICES AND BOARD ADVISORY CONSULTING FIRM; 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics 1Q Rev $32.5M; 08/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Expects 2018 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities to Be Less Than $135 M; 28/03/2018 – Five Prime Presenting at Conference Apr 15

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc by 45,095 shares to 56,693 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 646,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (DRN).

Analysts await Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.86 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.99 per share. After $-1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold FPRX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 30.55 million shares or 3.61% more from 29.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 434 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 49,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 26,692 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Fifth Third Retail Bank invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 67,947 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc holds 128,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gp Inc holds 21,386 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.02% stake. 100,000 were accumulated by Macquarie Group Inc. Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). 32,442 were accumulated by Granite Investment Prtn Lc. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). Moreover, Great Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 3.18% invested in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX). 1.31M are owned by State Street Corporation.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) by 67,380 shares to 410,930 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 129,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:TOO).

