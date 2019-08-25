As Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Stock Declined, Harvest Fund Advisors Boosted Holding; As East West Bancorp (EWBC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Fsi Group Has Boosted Its Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 2.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 8.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.99M, up from 5.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 853,146 shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s changes CenterPoint Energy Inc. rating outlook to negative; ratings affirmed

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 11,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 111,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 99,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 929,081 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 37,825 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Llc reported 138,216 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 42,382 were accumulated by Amp Cap Invsts. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 4,366 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.07% or 14,100 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 43,716 shares. 74,264 are owned by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.06% or 34,705 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Company reported 11,991 shares stake. Old State Bank In reported 4,206 shares stake. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 103,158 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 86,492 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Korea Inv Corporation has 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17,032 shares to 213,826 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 102,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,525 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

