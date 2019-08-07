As Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Westwood Holdings Group Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.64 Million; Mak Capital One Has Raised Stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by $3.48 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $633.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 1.74 million shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 15/05/2018 – Sarissa Adds Shire, Cuts Achillion: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.4% Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 46.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 259,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 300,068 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 559,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 1.42M shares traded or 137.93% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q1 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Outlook Improving In Spite Of Cuts – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enable Midstream to Participate in MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enable Midstream declares $0.3305 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enable Midstream: Stuck In A Rut – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q4 2018 MLP Distribution Recap: 41 MLPs And Just One Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 29,520 shares to 50,810 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 85,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACHN shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 104.58 million shares or 6.30% more from 98.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Jefferies has invested 0% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). 75,415 are owned by Raymond James And Associates. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 75,246 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 129,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.01% in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 378,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) for 1.14M shares. Baker Bros Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 1.10M shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 262,627 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.75M shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 175,604 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3.10 million shares. Ameritas Prtn invested in 10,118 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN).