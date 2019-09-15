As Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Share Value Declined, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Its Position; Moab Capital Partners Has Lifted Holding in Celgene (CELG) by $2.06 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 22,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 92,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55 million, up from 70,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Novartis drug Afinitor DISPERZ® receives FDA approval to treat TSC-associated partial-onset seizures; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 21/05/2018 – Slipping out the back door — BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul $CELG; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 190,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 2.50 million shares traded or 224.90% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Natural Gas Processed Volumes 2.22 Trillion British Thermal Units Per Day; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $121.82M for 11.04 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Stock Is Taking Steps to Grab More of This $321 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on October 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies Warrior Met Coal, Shake Shack, Enable Midstream Partners, LP, Jagged Peak Energy, MDC, and NetScout with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – GlobeNewswire” published on November 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enable Midstream ‘reasonably valued’ on continued headwinds, BMO says – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OGE Energy Corp. reports second quarter results – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enable Midstream – What’s The SCOOP? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2017.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 88,193 shares to 453,137 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 600,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Zai Lab Ltd.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $307.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 80,044 shares to 137,592 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 160,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,463 shares, and cut its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT).