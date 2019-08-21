As Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Share Price Declined, Spirit Of America Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.47 Million; Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Valuation Rose While Mcrae Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 6,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 142,177 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68M, down from 148,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $83.6. About 54,969 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT APPROXIMATELY ONE PERCENT COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH FOR DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. IN 2018

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The institutional investor held 594,808 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, down from 699,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 48,058 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enable Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENBL); 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Crude Oil Gathered Volumes 24.83 MBbl/d; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $975M-$1.05B

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 64,633 shares to 355,684 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 62,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enable Midstream: Stuck In A Rut – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enable Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distributions – Business Wire” published on February 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Craig Harris Assumes Chief Operating Officer Role at Enable Midstream Partners – Business Wire” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CEO departs Houston midstream co. amid private equity buyout – Houston Business Journal” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enable Midstream – What’s The SCOOP? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 22, 2017.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands Inks Deal to Open 10 Baskin-Robbins Locations – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Southwest Airlines, Juniper Networks and BorgWarner – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Starbucks, Dunkin’ and McDonald’s – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Under Armour Figured Out a Turnaround Strategy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

