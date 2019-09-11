As Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) Share Value Rose, Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding by $2.11 Million; Apache (APA) Holder Hap Trading Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Declined

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 50.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 26,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 26,064 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, down from 52,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 633,827 shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 22/03/2018 – lnfluxData Announces Go Language Implementation Contribution to Apache Arrow; Supports Efforts of The Apache Software Foundation; 23/04/2018 – DataStax Solution Day Invites Developers to Learn and Connect on DataStax Enterprise and Apache Cassandra; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 04/05/2018 – Apache Presenting at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 05/03/2018 APACHE NAMES DAVID PURSELL AS SVP, PLANNING, ENERGY; 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 110,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The hedge fund held 327,364 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 438,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $259.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 3,196 shares traded. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 45.68% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive; 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Com Brokerage holds 96,286 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 0% or 18,172 shares. Regentatlantic Capital invested in 20,086 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Security Natl, West Virginia-based fund reported 500 shares. Covington Management holds 0.01% or 2,975 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 144,351 shares. Gateway Advisers Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 14,982 shares. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 5,650 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). United Automobile Association invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.29% stake. 3,434 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.04% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Fmr has 1.23M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank accumulated 0.02% or 6,574 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider LOWE JOHN E bought $109,131. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $51,840 was made by Meyer William Mark on Friday, May 31.

Analysts await Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 109.52% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.63 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Apache Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -154.55% negative EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 272,500 shares to 425,300 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH) by 525,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Apache Corporation (APA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apache Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apache: What A Drag – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apache: Laying The Foundation For Significant Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Argentine Stocks Continued to Rebound on Friday – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “All 10 of the NYSE’s biggest decliners are stocks of Argentina-based companies – MarketWatch” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argentina utilities face gloomy outlook, downgrades – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.