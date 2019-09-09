As Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) Share Price Rose, Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $2.11 Million Its Holding; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 110,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The hedge fund held 327,364 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, down from 438,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.76M market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.13. About 218,481 shares traded or 49.91% up from the average. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 45.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 900,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.05 million, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 1.57 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 173,500 shares to 373,500 shares, valued at $44.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 670,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), The Stock That Zoomed 137% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE parent to launch trading in bitcoin futures – New York Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $507.92 million for 25.79 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 113,356 shares to 332,340 shares, valued at $60.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 349,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).