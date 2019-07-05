As Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) Market Valuation Declined, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lowered Position; Nike (NKE) Holding Has Lifted by Sarasin & Partners Llp

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor (EDN) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 110,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 327,364 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 438,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Empresa Dist Y Comercial Nor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 128,321 shares traded or 49.18% up from the average. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 55.63% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.06% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42; 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive; 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 92.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 162,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 337,746 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.44 million, up from 175,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.61 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss/Shr 57c; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 27,712 shares to 213,360 shares, valued at $91.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 264,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571,515 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Sleepy Start to the Week, But Hold On – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike on target with Women’s World Cup – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stifel Expects Nike (NKE) To Beat But Not Raise Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 06/27: (CAMP) (PRGS) (VTVT) Higher; (SGH) (AAPL) (NKE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.29% or 922,500 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M Incorporated accumulated 145,349 shares. 15,266 are owned by Cypress Ltd Com (Wy). Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 2,600 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Northstar Grp has 0.87% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 11,484 are owned by Accuvest Glob Advsr. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh has 0.02% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Duncker Streett And Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 35,665 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 11,505 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 281,329 shares. Clean Yield Gru owns 5,025 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 16,655 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated owns 1.71 million shares for 0.62% of their portfolio.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

More notable recent Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tidewater Inc. (TDW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA (EDN) on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cardtronics plc (CATM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:EDN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Hooker Furniture Falls Following Downbeat Earnings; Immuron Shares Gain – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly’s ultra rapid lispro provided similar A1C reductions compared to Humalog® (insulin lispro), with superior post-meal blood glucose reductions – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 113,356 shares to 332,340 shares, valued at $60.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 14,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).