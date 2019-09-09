As Employers Holdings (EIG) Stock Value Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Increased by $923,640 Its Stake; Nwi Management LP Decreased Its T (TMUS) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Nwi Management Lp decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 810,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97M, down from 840,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 2.93M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT ON APRIL 29 ANNOUNCED $26.5B MERGER; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate T-Mobile’s IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 07/05/2018 – Dish’s Big Bet on Airwaves Dealt Blow by T-Mobile’s Sprint Deal; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – FCC: Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The hedge fund held 239,964 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 216,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 67,751 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 1.63M shares to 589,586 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 15,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,322 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Employers Holdings – Sustainable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EMPLOYERS Now Provides Workers’ Compensation Insurance in Hawaii, Completing National Expansion Initiative – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Employers Holdings, Inc. Appoints Katherine H. Antonello as Executive Vice President, Chief Actuary – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 42,610 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 107,447 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 334,900 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 278,483 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 29 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.01% or 454,158 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0.06% or 145,260 shares. Citadel Ltd Company invested in 0% or 74,966 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Gsa Llp reported 5,823 shares stake. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Bailard has 0.02% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equities (Call) by 20.00 million shares to 23.00M shares, valued at $585.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Rech And, Illinois-based fund reported 10,100 shares. Art holds 93,100 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 11,141 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al, New York-based fund reported 399,708 shares. Agf Investments Inc reported 1.18% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nordea Management accumulated 14,493 shares. Westpac Bk Corp accumulated 0% or 24,493 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Com has 1.16% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 708,365 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 111,254 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Fil owns 6.62 million shares. Smithfield Tru Communication reported 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Strs Ohio reported 254,022 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company stated it has 3,500 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 135 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has 0.86% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 50,488 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprint (S) Launches 5G in 4 More Cities to Extend Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TMUS June 2020 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verizon (VZ) Teams Up With Boingo to Promulgate 5G Coverage – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Higher Revenues Buoy T-Mobile’s (TMUS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $848.30M for 19.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.