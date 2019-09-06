As Employers Holdings (EIG) Stock Price Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Upped by $923,640 Its Stake; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined, Holder Hollencrest Securities Has Lowered Holding

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The hedge fund held 239,964 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 216,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 2,623 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. –

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $290.8. About 573,895 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/03/2018 – News 7: The Modern Presidential Legacy: Social Media, Podcasts And Netflix; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 09/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Barack Obama In Advanced Talks With Netflix For Production Deal, Reports `New York Times’; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,680 shares to 70,060 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 116,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 596,002 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,167 shares. 95,500 are held by Seatown Pte. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Ltd has 0.59% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co invested 0.34% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Van Eck Assoc holds 13,079 shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 1,337 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 112,744 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 11,310 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested in 1.23% or 4,940 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.41% stake. 1,328 were accumulated by Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Company. Webster Savings Bank N A reported 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hilltop Holdings owns 0.15% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,021 shares. Friess Assoc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 58,022 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.24 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Media Exec: Disney Has ‘Awful Lot To Work With’ But Netflix Is ‘Formidable’ – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walt Disney and Netflix – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: FDN, CRM, NFLX, EBAY – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Iqiyi: Like Netflix, but Not Like Netflix – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust sees content bounce for Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 12,900 shares. Piedmont Advsrs reported 8,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 12,929 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,669 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Partners Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 34,016 shares. Bogle Management Limited Partnership De holds 22,900 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 59,698 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel has invested 0.1% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 5,785 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated owns 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 23,214 shares. Prospector Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 104,900 shares. Bowling Mngmt Lc reported 25,992 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 55,080 shares to 89,797 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 331,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,791 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EMPLOYERS Now Provides Workers’ Compensation Insurance in Hawaii, Completing National Expansion Initiative – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Employers Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:EIG) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.