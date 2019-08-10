As Employers Holdings (EIG) Share Value Rose, Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted Position; Lumina Fund Management Raised Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $465,000; Share Value Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 125,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The institutional investor held 416,439 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.70 million, up from 291,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 137,972 shares traded or 3.33% up from the average. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG)

Lumina Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lumina Fund Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $777,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lumina Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 829,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) by 641,678 shares to 3.06M shares, valued at $89.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,377 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.