As Employers Holdings (EIG) Share Price Declined, Strs Ohio Has Increased by $448,000 Its Holding; Bandera Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Lubys (LUB) as Share Price Declined

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 103.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.87. About 104,544 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has risen 6.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lubys Inc (LUB) by 19.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 575,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Lubys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.05M market cap company. It closed at $1.15 lastly. It is down 48.06% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LUB News: 23/04/2018 – Luby’s Same-Store Sales Decreased 3.7% in 2Q; 20/04/2018 – DJ Luby’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LUB); 23/04/2018 – Luby’s 2Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 37c; 13/03/2018 Vintage Wine Estates Marks Women’s History Month with Promotions of Erin Luby and Kimberly Benson

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 70,928 shares to 711,679 shares, valued at $67.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,888 shares, and cut its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle I (NYSE:JLL).

