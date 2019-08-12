As Employers Holdings (EIG) Market Valuation Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Lifted Position; As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Share Value Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Has Upped Position

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 51,355 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, up from 37,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $100.16. About 298,219 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The hedge fund held 239,964 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 216,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 53,464 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 331,987 shares to 751,791 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 15,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,322 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

More notable recent Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Employers Holdings, Inc. Launches Two Major Initiatives to Capture Opportunity in a Changing Industry – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Activision Blizzard, Marvell Technology Group, The Sherwin-Williams, T. Rowe Price Group, Employers, and Blue Bird â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Employers Holdings (EIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Employers Holdings, Inc. Appoints Katherine H. Antonello as Executive Vice President, Chief Actuary – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Gp Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 416,439 shares. 33,162 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 0% or 50 shares. James Inv Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 3,235 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.1% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Vanguard Gru invested in 3.25 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. 197 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny, a New York-based fund reported 24,467 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 5,585 shares. First Advisors LP holds 99,978 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 59,698 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 22,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bogle Mngmt Lp De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,900 shares. 239,964 were accumulated by Philadelphia Finance Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 22,819 shares to 84,620 shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,650 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 1.61% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 87,649 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 78,230 shares. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 236,354 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp invested in 0.29% or 28,433 shares. Nwq Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 168,186 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.02% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Lord Abbett & Com Limited Liability accumulated 134,221 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boston Prtn accumulated 0.36% or 3.03M shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank has 0.05% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 3,500 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 114,713 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 245,614 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.27% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 565 were reported by Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors.