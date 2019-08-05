As Employers Holdings Com (EIG) Market Valuation Rose, Pinebridge Investments LP Has Boosted Holding by $506,080; As Wex (WEX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Daruma Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $5.85 Million

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc Com (EIG) by 44.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 12,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The hedge fund held 41,130 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 28,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 87,552 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG)

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 30,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 158,846 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.50 million, down from 189,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $202.13. About 310,820 shares traded or 6.10% up from the average. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 454,158 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.05% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Ameritas Inv Prns holds 2,669 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). First Tru Advsrs LP reported 99,978 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 233 are held by Us Retail Bank De. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 197 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 44,068 shares. Pnc Financial Services Incorporated holds 0% or 1,310 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Lc stated it has 63,679 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Rech reported 0.01% stake. Bailard accumulated 6,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 11,066 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass Com (NASDAQ:INDB) by 12,374 shares to 6,569 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Pfd Etf by 62,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 962 shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc Com (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 17,011 shares to 80,682 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 23,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 17,039 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,436 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.46% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 24,594 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 23,476 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Trust holds 0.66% or 16,221 shares. Earnest Prtnrs owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shelton Capital Management owns 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 557 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 13,203 shares. Invesco reported 0% stake. Sei Invs owns 32,890 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs reported 2,016 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Psagot Inv House stated it has 9,715 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 193 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd stated it has 2,526 shares.