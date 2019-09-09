As Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cohen & Steers Increased Its Holding; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Upped Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $16.16 Million

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 562.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 598,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 705,129 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 106,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05 million shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE: PRICING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY-LINKED NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas; 15/05/2018 – Combined, the trade is down more than 5 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 05/05/2018 – Gold can get to 5-year highs if it can clear one technical hurdle: BofA (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN ENDS COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR SUMMIT; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) by 148.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 6.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 10.17M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.65 million, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 1.17 million shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Management Limited Liability reported 73,330 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Pure Financial Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 11,870 shares. 105,502 were accumulated by B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 239,587 shares. Regent Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 157,368 shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc reported 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 41,034 shares. Yhb Investment Inc holds 32,200 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 0.82% or 125,341 shares. St Johns Investment Management Lc reported 105,357 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr owns 814,627 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Com has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ims Cap Management holds 67,567 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 121,894 shares to 231,038 shares, valued at $25.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 106,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,600 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 15,790 shares to 589 shares, valued at $36,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax (EVT) by 16,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,510 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

