As Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Stock Rose, Waterfront Capital Partners Lifted by $3.81 Million Its Holding; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding Upped by Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 125.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 39,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 31,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 11.50M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 254,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 680,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 425,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 593,454 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Dow Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IYZ – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company Ny stated it has 5,450 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 67,721 are held by Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corp. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 97,910 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Sol Management stated it has 44,590 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.96% or 7.01 million shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc reported 389,724 shares. Moreover, Sonata Group Inc has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,690 shares. Fiera Capital Corp reported 219,072 shares. Barrett Asset Management Llc has invested 1.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 136,000 were reported by Opus Inv Mgmt. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited has 1.19% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 18,800 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Keystone Planning holds 1.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 74,551 shares. Moreover, Advantage has 4.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 120,933 shares.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00 million and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 91,927 shares to 237,066 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,471 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust Announces Private Placement of $450 Million in Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on December 14, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Empire State Realty Trust’s (ESRT) CEO Tony Malkin on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Most And Least Volatile Stocks On Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Third Quarter 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 36,749 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 9,337 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 694 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn, a New York-based fund reported 818,882 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp owns 287 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 51,700 were accumulated by Art Ltd Liability Corporation. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 106,293 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 62,099 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.09% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 10,000 are owned by Pinnacle Assocs Ltd. 57,500 are held by Global Endowment Mngmt L P. D E Shaw And reported 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).