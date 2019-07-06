As Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Shares Rose, Resolution Capital LTD Increased Holding by $2.06 Million; Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose While Water Island Capital Upped Its Holding

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, up from 24,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 137,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.17 million, up from 9.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.25. About 524,599 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc owns 92,301 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Aqr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.34% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Teachers & Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.18% or 131,890 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 1,301 shares. 19,483 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co. 15,647 are owned by Principal Financial. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Cohen Steers owns 10.17M shares. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 841,473 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 2.29M shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 98 shares.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 4.30 million shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $229.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12M shares, and cut its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO).