As Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Share Price Rose, Resolution Capital LTD Has Boosted Position; Dowling & Yahnke Position in Sempra Energy (SRE) Has Trimmed by $722,125 as Stock Value Rose

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,101 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 33,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $139.78. About 131,522 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.43, EST. $1.67; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 07/05/2018 – SoCalGas lifts estimated cost of Aliso Canyon natgas leak to $954 mln; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 137,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.17 million, up from 9.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 85,512 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT)

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 10.37% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SRE’s profit will be $332.04 million for 28.88 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.98% negative EPS growth.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,096 shares to 3,255 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 272,568 shares to 497,043 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 21,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI).