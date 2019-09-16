As Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Share Price Declined, Holder Resolution Capital LTD Decreased Its Position by $28.40 Million; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Position In Valero Energy New (VLO) Was Has Increased

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 2.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 7.22M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.97 million, down from 9.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.29. About 1.34M shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 122.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 238,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 432,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.05M, up from 194,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 4.41M shares traded or 38.98% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 22/05/2018 – Valero boosts imports of Venezuelan oil as sanctions loom -data; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold ESRT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 3.51% more from 123.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 37,872 are owned by Cipher Limited Partnership. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 53,020 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 22,305 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies. 20,892 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 2.75M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 196,880 shares. Amer Group Incorporated holds 0% or 2,371 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Nomura Asset Management Limited stated it has 88,600 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 73,523 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Co stated it has 2.04M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Transamerica Fin Advisors owns 5,786 shares.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $82.09 million for 15.53 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Scott & Selber Incorporated stated it has 26,830 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated reported 71,446 shares stake. Cypress reported 33,778 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 42,086 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont holds 2,075 shares. Gradient Limited has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 1,489 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins invested in 44,133 shares or 2.33% of the stock. 725 were reported by First In. Jcic Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 54 shares. 61,000 are held by Artemis Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru accumulated 0.02% or 214,188 shares. Arosa Capital Mngmt LP has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mercer Capital Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Meritage Portfolio Management reported 73,519 shares.

