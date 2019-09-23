As Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor (EDN) Shares Rose, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Cut Position by $372,240; Cbs New (CBS) Shares Rose While Springowl Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor (EDN) by 20.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 20,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 79,320 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $7.4. About 62,783 shares traded. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:EDN) has declined 45.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EDN News: 09/03/2018 – EDENOR FY NET INCOME ARS691.3M; 11/05/2018 – EDENOR 1Q NET INCOME ARS1.45B; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Edenor To ‘B’ From ‘B-‘, Otlk Positive; 06/03/2018 EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc analyzed 10,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 3.22M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $503.55M for 7.84 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

