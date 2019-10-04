As Emerson (EMR) Share Price Declined, Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Lifted Position by $2.95 Million; Fiduciary Trust Company Has Lifted Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $418,032

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Emerson (EMR) by 64.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 44,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 113,702 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59 million, up from 68,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Emerson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 1.54 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 5,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 291,052 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.17 million, up from 285,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.47. About 4.48 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $ABBV Both Coherus ‘182 and ‘522 IPR patent trials denied on Enbrel patent claims; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $7.66-$7.76, SAW $7.33-$7.43, EST.$7.54; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine F; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Company Pa holds 295,028 shares. North Amer reported 14,513 shares. 1,302 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Crestwood Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank invested in 1.08 million shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0.11% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 9,532 shares. Cleararc Inc reported 9,180 shares. Cap Rech Invsts stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Destination Wealth reported 280 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 6,545 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 29,950 are owned by Everett Harris Ca. Bokf Na has invested 0.36% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc has 0.16% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 43,631 are owned by Griffin Asset Management Inc. First National Bank reported 46,693 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman (NYSE:GS) by 2,734 shares to 16,092 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 13,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,342 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,304 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap Lp owns 334,347 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Company owns 9,236 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability owns 14,282 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 411,836 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Architects reported 21,028 shares. Covington Cap reported 26,728 shares. Curbstone Mngmt Corp has 18,467 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 77,530 shares. Lvw Advsrs Lc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 39,011 shares. 49,351 are held by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. 1St Source Fincl Bank has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Smith Asset Management Group Ltd Partnership holds 113,293 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc reported 11,829 shares. Amica Retiree Tru owns 6,515 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares. Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

