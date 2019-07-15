As Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Price Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Trimmed Holding by $1.05 Million; Crestwood Advisors Increased Union Pacific Com (UNP) Stake by $516,197

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,835 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87 million, up from 115,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $172.95. About 485,185 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,880 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 49,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.53. About 387,743 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,346 shares to 201,654 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.10M for 17.43 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

