As Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Declined, Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Stake; Knighthead Capital Management Lowered Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stake as Shares Rose

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 33,880 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 49,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.23. About 344,332 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 371,833 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $169.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $350.03M for 2.60 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $641.76M for 14.73 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,346 shares to 201,654 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.