As Emerson Electric (Emr) (EMR) Market Value Declined, Holder Corbyn Investment Management Lowered Stake by $401,268; Brookfield Asset Management Upped Its Lennar (LEN) Position by $524,300

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (Emr) (EMR) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 5,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,563 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 47,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric (Emr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.35M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 58.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,900 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 2.80 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Allergan Jumps On Acquisition News; Conatus Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Lennar Tops Q2 Estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Day Ahead: Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Economic Calendar – Top 5 Things to Watch This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manchester Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tower Bridge Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 176,016 shares. 4,692 were reported by First Hawaiian Savings Bank. First Republic Inv Management Inc invested in 7,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 4,594 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invs Lc owns 443 shares. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cannell Peter B And Com Inc reported 793,001 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 42,559 shares. Meritage Port Management reported 194,038 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Limited, a New York-based fund reported 7,167 shares. Oppenheimer And Co Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 6,971 shares. Franklin Res reported 3.33M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Management owns 1.67M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 21,400 shares to 511,961 shares, valued at $148.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 73,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,444 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Profiting From Cycles With Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “Why Emerson Electric Stock Fell 15.1% in May – Fox Business” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) 30% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 20,270 shares. Allstate Corporation has 52,364 shares. Chem Commercial Bank has 0.45% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 57,772 shares. Blackrock holds 0.14% or 45.14 million shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo holds 0.55% or 295,266 shares. Willis Counsel has 0.37% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Atria Invests Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fil has invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Amica Retiree owns 2,903 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 214,802 shares. Schulhoff And Inc stated it has 28,679 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors accumulated 17,988 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Halsey Assoc Incorporated Ct has 0.18% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 15,763 shares. New England Rech & Inc accumulated 8,658 shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.12 million for 17.47 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.