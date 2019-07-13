As Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Stock Price Declined, South Texas Money Management LTD Decreased by $388,824 Its Holding; Holder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Boosted Deere & Co (DE) Position

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,922 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474,000, down from 12,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.35M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 319.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 848,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.07M, up from 265,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 2.25M shares traded or 6.67% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 834,498 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.62% or 56,038 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mgmt holds 0.06% or 3,135 shares in its portfolio. 19,153 are owned by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Corp invested in 137,369 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Orleans Cap Management La accumulated 0.95% or 18,020 shares. Aperio Grp owns 0.12% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 419,267 shares. Jefferies Group Lc reported 23,069 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 7,019 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Management Grp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 4,950 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc reported 344,662 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 10,604 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 0.11% stake. 21,258 are held by Boston Advsrs Llc.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.12 million for 17.47 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 91,778 shares to 743,975 shares, valued at $38.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 92,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.16% stake. Glenmede Trust Na has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kentucky-based Central National Bank & Trust And Com has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 5,350 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.18% or 4,291 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 3,297 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 42,560 shares. Cookson Peirce And Incorporated holds 0.71% or 52,984 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.1% or 68,260 shares. Nadler Financial has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kempen Cap Nv stated it has 0.36% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Golub Gp Limited Liability has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lowe Brockenbrough accumulated 4,638 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement, a Kentucky-based fund reported 13,925 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,177 shares.

