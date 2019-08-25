As Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Stock Price Declined, National Investment Services Has Raised Its Stake by $451,316; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Market Value Rose While Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Cut by $23.89 Million Its Position

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 6,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 20,032 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 13,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 3.77M shares traded or 17.87% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 723,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 863,485 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 353,297 shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 63,793 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $59.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 290,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Associates has 10,384 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Athena Ltd Liability Co has 3,920 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Davenport & Co Llc holds 36,781 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 6,811 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 128 shares. Bancshares Of The West has invested 0.09% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Oakbrook Invs Limited holds 0.18% or 42,930 shares. Chemung Canal has 1.13% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Stifel Corporation holds 0.37% or 1.90M shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Co Na has 0.09% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 292,449 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 21,289 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co owns 707,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alyeska Inv Limited Partnership reported 1.30M shares or 1.24% of all its holdings.