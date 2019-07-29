As Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Shares Declined, National Investment Services Boosted by $451,316 Its Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Maintained by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 6,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,032 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 13,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.3. About 2.59 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 244,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 648,732 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.03 million, up from 403,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.37. About 9.91M shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0.16% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 362,523 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.08% or 67,327 shares. Andra Ap owns 73,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept reported 83,955 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 46.94 million shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 55,036 shares. Advisory Networks accumulated 15,769 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance Company has 0.18% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company has 10,760 shares. Middleton & Com Ma holds 0.03% or 3,125 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs invested in 97,952 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Invesco holds 0.14% or 5.88M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Emerson Electric Increases 2019 Restructuring Activity – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 13,868 shares to 23,947 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 15,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,692 shares, and cut its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker invested in 0.43% or 102,119 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 207,423 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 299,068 shares. Lindsell Train Limited holds 11.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5.27M shares. Soros Fund Ltd Liability Corp owns 180,000 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Regal Ltd Llc owns 36,339 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Smith Salley & has invested 1.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Glenmede Na stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Accredited Investors accumulated 8,844 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Horizon Investments Limited owns 24,838 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.57% or 51,148 shares in its portfolio. Reilly stated it has 26,466 shares. Autus Asset Lc invested in 1.51% or 82,286 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust invested 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 169,732 shares to 576,337 shares, valued at $67.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN) by 11,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,251 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney Stock Has Runway, but Not in the Short-Term – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney Is Dominating the 2019 Box Office – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.