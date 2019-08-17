As Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Share Value Declined, National Investment Services Increased Stake by $451,316; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Price Rose, Consolidated Investment Group Trimmed Its Stake

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 6,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 20,032 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 13,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 3.33M shares traded or 4.43% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 673,236 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Sales Projected to Tumble Amid Semiconductor Market Decline – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Time to Take Profits in Cyclical Micron Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: AMBC, MU, NR – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Llc stated it has 1.66M shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr has 537,832 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dalal Street Limited Liability Corp holds 1.70 million shares or 26.52% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Credit Capital Invs Limited Co stated it has 31.29% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 30,974 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Eidelman Virant Cap reported 65,141 shares stake. 1.63M were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company. Columbus Hill Mgmt Lp owns 50,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 15,000 were reported by Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj. Kemnay Advisory Service Incorporated owns 181,613 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 223,340 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Colony Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 77,660 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Investment holds 0.62% or 27,507 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd holds 0.55% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 45,136 shares. Cetera Llc owns 13,712 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt owns 372,412 shares. Fil Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Everett Harris And Ca owns 30,225 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 18,005 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 6,800 shares. Grisanti Llc invested in 4,100 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 21,832 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 6,441 shares. 707,300 were reported by Renaissance Techs Limited. Atlas Browninc stated it has 4,091 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Caprock Grp Inc has invested 0.09% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).