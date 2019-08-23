As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stock Price Declined, Tctc Holdings Has Cut Its Holding by $427,992; Moab Capital Partners Lowered Air Transport Services Grp (ATSG) Stake as Market Value Rose

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (ATSG) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 53,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.10 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 168,015 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement

Tctc Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc sold 6,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 119,121 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16 million, down from 125,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $57.04. About 2.66M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 1,302 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 41,784 shares. Vanguard Grp has 5.09 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Fund Sa reported 12,300 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 18,507 shares. Ellington invested in 0.05% or 12,100 shares. Raymond James & reported 425,671 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications accumulated 6,657 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 3,127 shares. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 0% or 105,479 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Lc reported 0.09% stake. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 516 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $876,585 activity. Shares for $50,100 were bought by HETE JOSEPH C. On Friday, May 10 the insider Berger Michael L bought $26,668. Coretz Robert K. bought $501,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. The insider Johns Raymond E Jr bought 1,225 shares worth $25,198.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,605 shares to 19,030 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 53,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,793 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Limited Liability Com invested in 0.28% or 8,960 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 5.42M shares. The Michigan-based Arcadia Mi has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.64% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 17,529 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1St Source Fincl Bank has 12,222 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fincl Mngmt Inc reported 1,060 shares. Lipe Dalton has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Birmingham Cap Mgmt Com Al invested 2.6% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Golub Group Ltd holds 29,949 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 54,791 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Somerville Kurt F, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,363 shares. Cutter And Brokerage holds 0.1% or 4,977 shares in its portfolio. Wright reported 22,637 shares.