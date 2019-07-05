As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stock Declined, Maryland Capital Management Has Raised Position by $605,880; Capital International LTD Cut Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.74 Million

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 8,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,248 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 15,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 1.58M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 1,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, down from 12,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.08. About 2.12M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses nearly $40 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 16/04/2018 – Think Tank: Could Amazon Be the New Sephora for Brands Trying to Get Noticed?; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 15/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos may soon call this palatial mansion his new home; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 24/04/2018 – Biswal, Duggal on Amazon’s Hurdles to Entry in India (Video)

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc has invested 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 128,205 are owned by Stockbridge Partners Ltd Co. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,073 shares stake. South Street Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 133 shares. E&G Advisors LP reported 1,009 shares. Citigroup invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security Natl Trust Com has 3,240 shares. Amg National Trust Bank holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,341 shares. Zebra Capital Limited Co reported 0.2% stake. 76,895 are owned by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability. Moreover, Md Sass Invsts Svcs has 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,055 shares. Thomas White International Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 1,311 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 29,668 shares. At Savings Bank reported 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.95 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,365 shares to 13,468 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Finl Grp (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 18,696 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,740 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc invested in 0.06% or 1,200 shares. 527,738 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Boston Family Office Lc has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Inc has invested 0.12% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bbva Compass Retail Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Butensky & Cohen Fin Security holds 1.7% or 34,217 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services has 0.23% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 97,787 shares. Btr Cap Management Inc holds 12,260 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Smith Salley Assoc reported 56,492 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. The California-based Granite Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Comml Bank Of Stockton stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 840 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 3,647 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Beach Counsel Pa has 0.1% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.13% or 2.15 million shares.