As Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock Declined, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake; International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Shareholder Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut Holding by $572,025 as Valuation Rose

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 5,921 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $859,000, down from 9,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $118.08. About 312,564 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 28,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 372,922 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88M, up from 344,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 605,097 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,197 shares to 181,436 shares, valued at $47.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway A (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17 shares, and cut its stake in International Bus Mach (NYSE:IBM).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 57,161 shares to 126,042 shares, valued at $19.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

