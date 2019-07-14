As Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Stock Declined, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake; As Trinseo Sa (TSE) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Lowered Its Stake by $520,335

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 344,662 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60 million, up from 340,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 2.35M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 11,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,929 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, down from 58,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 356,726 shares traded or 9.56% up from the average. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 44.56% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting; 22/05/2018 – Trinseo President and CEO Chris Pappas Appears on CNBC’s Mad Money; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Bus Mach (NYSE:IBM) by 2,350 shares to 128,604 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,609 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric: How To Improve The Odds – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “By How Much Will Emerson Electric Raise Its Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Here’s The Price At Which I’ll Start Buying Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Emerson (EMR) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lowers FY19 View (Revised) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric (EMR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 109,503 shares. Illinois-based Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Co invested in 0.19% or 4,428 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd reported 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cullinan Assocs reported 0.37% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.15M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. S R Schill & Assocs has invested 0.74% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Howe And Rusling Inc owns 9,755 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 4,499 shares. Golub Gru Limited Company reported 29,949 shares stake. 5,548 were reported by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Com invested in 9,370 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jones Financial Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 39,655 shares. Corbyn Inv Management Md holds 41,563 shares.

More important recent Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinseo S.A. (TSE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Dinatrum Provides Update Other OTC:AFPW – GlobeNewswire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), The Stock That Dropped 42% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 17,619 shares to 33,496 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinemax Ord (NYSE:HZO) by 40,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).