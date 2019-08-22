As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Shares Declined, Holder Avalon Advisors Raised Holding; 3M Company (MMM) Stake Maintained by Northcoast Asset Management Llc

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 2,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,220 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $160.57. About 238,425 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 26,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The hedge fund held 447,929 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67M, up from 421,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 401,633 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP) by 40,990 shares to 5,682 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lukoil Holdings Co by 18,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,989 shares, and cut its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

