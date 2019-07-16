As Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Shares Declined, Bollard Group Raised Holding; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $60.89 Million as Market Value Declined

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 7.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77.58 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674.19M, up from 69.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 6.32M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 21,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 117,741 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 million, up from 96,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.11. About 1.22 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 5.00M shares to 30.00 million shares, valued at $48.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 11.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.