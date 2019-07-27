As Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Share Price Declined, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Upped by $916,300 Its Holding; Robinson Capital Management Increases Position in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 1574.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 13,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $981,000, up from 856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Up About 13%; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 17.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 75,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 500,672 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 425,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $504.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 130,624 shares traded or 48.35% up from the average. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has risen 1.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Helps Complete First Caspian Subsea Project Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Strategies Inc accumulated 39,066 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has invested 0.81% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 22,640 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Allen Investment Mgmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 13,300 were accumulated by Montag A & Associate. First Merchants Corp invested in 20,840 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.12% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Arvest Bank Division has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Limited Liability Co reported 0.44% stake. 183,359 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Lakeview Capital Lc accumulated 6,441 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Madison Invest Holding reported 138,843 shares. Apriem Advisors, California-based fund reported 57,792 shares. 17,292 were reported by Advisor Partners Ltd Liability.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI) by 25,934 shares to 902,211 shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO) by 79,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,470 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD).