As Emerson Elec (EMR) Share Value Declined, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Trimmed Its Stake; Chesapeake Asset Management Lifted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $1.05 Million as Share Price Rose

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec (EMR) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,124 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.31 million, down from 6,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 2.14M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $115.22. About 2.95M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 01/05/2018 – Chris Cassidy to Lead UPS’s Global Healthcare Logistics Strategy; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,540 shares to 19,108 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 14,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,422 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.38% or 4,835 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 489,226 shares. National Bank Of The West has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,665 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 82,234 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Smithfield Tru Communication invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cap Ltd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cornerstone invested in 2,293 shares. Country Club Communications Na holds 64,519 shares. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset has invested 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.67% or 13,050 shares. Axa reported 403,812 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.42% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,869 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schulhoff Inc reported 26,139 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 210 shares to 37,214 shares, valued at $4.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevrontexaco (NYSE:CVX) by 85 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Ultra (QLD).

