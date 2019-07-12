As Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) Stock Value Declined, Highbridge Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Jag Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) by 81.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 95,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,700 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 117,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 71,623 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 34,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,159 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, down from 85,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $308.35. About 71,279 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intl Invsts holds 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 713,605 shares. Burney has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,531 shares. South Texas Money Ltd stated it has 3.7% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 28,514 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Inc owns 28,557 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest holds 27,398 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Duff Phelps reported 5,275 shares. Btr Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,435 shares. Arrow Financial Corp has 5,979 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Security Natl Tru Company has 300 shares. Lifeplan Inc reported 61 shares. 80,040 were reported by Tiger Eye Limited Co. Stonebridge Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 5,271 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. NARAYEN SHANTANU also sold $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Lewnes Ann also sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay. Shares for $10.19 million were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Logitech Puts Boardroom Video Devices Under Vigil Via Cloud – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Microsoft Stock Owners Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Linux – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $778.90M for 48.48 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 127,944 shares to 148,504 shares, valued at $15.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW) by 11,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Emerson Electric Stock Fell 15.1% in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “St. Louis companies land on Forbes’ 2019 list of Best Employers for Women – St. Louis Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Profiting From Cycles With Emerson Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 306,189 are owned by Pictet Asset. Smith Salley And Assocs accumulated 0.62% or 56,492 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 248,059 shares. Invest Counsel stated it has 3,999 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc holds 435,952 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 9,963 shares. Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Prns Lp holds 0.43% or 21,665 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent &, Maryland-based fund reported 10,926 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc reported 40,000 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation holds 0.07% or 123,292 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 46 shares. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Incorporated Md has 1.17% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cls Investments Llc holds 3,399 shares. 20,108 were reported by Guardian Capital L P. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 114,021 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio.