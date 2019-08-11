As Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) Market Value Declined, Susquehanna International Group Llp Decreased Holding by $25.59 Million; Biogen (BIIB) Position Lifted by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (Put) (EMR) by 67.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 376,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 178,300 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, down from 554,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 2.87 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 877,122 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – BIIB TO MAKE 1-TIME $50M PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Bankshares & Tru has 2,115 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Trust Com Of Vermont stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 84,768 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 1,881 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 6,355 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.29% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Triangle Wealth Mngmt owns 6,813 shares. Cibc World reported 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). State Street has 8.75 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 57 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.2% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Kiltearn Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.68% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 250,400 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 2.12M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 67,986 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 8,138 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncoke Energy Partners LP (Call) (NYSE:SXCP) by 67,800 shares to 109,800 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (Call) (NYSE:CMI) by 1.44M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:APOG).