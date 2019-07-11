As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Has Cut Holding; As Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Stock Rose, Holder Walleye Trading Has Lowered Stake by $2.99 Million

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.81. About 267,665 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 80,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 321 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 81,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 141,645 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 30.39% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.96% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14 billion and $86.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $566.42M for 16.97 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:PM) by 20,700 shares to 76,700 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (EFA) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (Put) (NYSE:DECK).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. The insider WHITMAN BURKE W bought $49,512.