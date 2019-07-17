As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Valuation Declined, Hrt Financial Upped Holding by $779,212; Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Shareholder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $657,272 as Stock Value Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 751.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 4,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,836 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, up from 568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 207,850 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 19.62% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE AND AVIVA HAVE ENTERED INTO A BINDING CONTRACT AND DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 30/05/2018 – JLL’s CEO comments on LaSalle’s double acquisition from Aviva Investors; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Rev $3.56B; 19/04/2018 – JLL awarded Super Star status on the Global Outsourcing 100®; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark Acquires SaaS-based Real Estate Asset Management Co Stessa; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit 3466.T -6 MTH results; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 02/04/2018 – NRC: NRC Names New Senior Resident Inspector at LaSalle Nuclear Power Plant

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 68.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 11,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,301 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 16,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $64.67. About 1.79M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 10,130 shares to 15,451 shares, valued at $560,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 34,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,021 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Down 8.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “JLL and Gordon Brothers to Help Retailers Transform and Optimize Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Software Motor Company raises $31.4M in Series A-2 funding to deliver the world’s most efficient electric motors – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 43,359 shares to 64,948 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 139,705 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,386 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

