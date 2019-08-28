As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hamel Associates Lowered Position by $1.60 Million; Reilly Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Novartis A G (NVS) Stake

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 56.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 23,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 18,036 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 41,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.32. About 277,313 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 247,340 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III DATA BROLUCIZUMAB DEMONSTRATE RELIABILITY OF; 14/05/2018 – SWISS AG SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BASEL PROSECUTORS OVER NOVARTIS; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Fosun Pharma to vie for $2 bln Novartis portfolio – Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Novartis: EC Zessly Approval Is for Gastroenterological, Rheumatological and Dermatological Diseases; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016608 Company: NOVARTIS; 03/05/2018 – Novartis Says FDA Rejected Sandoz’s Biosimilar Application; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS WILL PAY USD 218 PER SHARE OR A TOTAL OF USD 8.7 BILLION IN CASH FIR AVEXIS THE TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY THE BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 31/05/2018 – Platelet BioGenesis Appoints Leading Hematology Experts and Physicians to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,075 shares to 15,687 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

