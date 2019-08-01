As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Value Declined, Forbes J M & Co Llp Raised by $407,252 Its Holding; As Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Martin & Company Has Cut Its Position

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 83,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 259,462 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 343,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.04M market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 851,542 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 5,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 160,146 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, up from 154,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $64.88. About 5.94 million shares traded or 95.37% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex LP holds 0.56% or 382,934 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Millennium Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 185,152 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com holds 4.19 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Caxton Associate LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 23,636 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 239,955 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.22% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 15,949 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 21,430 shares. Ranger Investment Management LP stated it has 0.24% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Martin And Inc Tn invested 0.54% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). State Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 25,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corporation owns 646,304 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 66,903 shares. Amer Century Inc holds 0% or 262,362 shares.

More notable recent Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cities Under Siege: AppRiver’s Midyear Cybersecurity Report Finds: Local Governments in Hackers’ Sights More Often Than Ever – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zix (ZIXI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zix Closes Acquisition of AppRiver, Creating Leading Cloud-based Cybersecurity Solutions Provider – Business Wire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Windward Cap Management Ca has invested 0.28% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Regions Financial holds 150,610 shares. Oppenheimer And Company accumulated 85,380 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 151,145 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 23,703 shares. Shufro Rose And Communications Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.26% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Interstate Comml Bank invested 1.31% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cls Invests Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,399 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora accumulated 775 shares. 23,871 are owned by Cypress Capital Grp. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Psagot Investment House Limited reported 2,004 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 6,545 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.11 million shares. Acropolis Mgmt Ltd reported 19,703 shares.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,474 shares to 131,758 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 70,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,031 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).