As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Price Declined, Tdam Usa Has Trimmed Stake by $2.16 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Plancorp Upped Its Holding

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 31,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 247,053 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92M, down from 278,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 2.14M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 10,076 shares to 72,823 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 23,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,700 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).