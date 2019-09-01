As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Price Declined, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased Position by $374,272; As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Putnam Investments Lowered Its Stake by $8.94 Million

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 85.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 229,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 37,810 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 267,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 250,934 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS EXPANDS T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 94,832 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 100,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.56M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,195 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Wasatch Inc has 0.18% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 1.92M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bridger Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 5.51% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 15,992 shares. Swiss Bank has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Art Advsr Lc invested in 0.01% or 6,025 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 226,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 6.42 million shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 37,810 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 95,520 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advsrs Inc owns 110,257 shares. New York-based Highline Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Millennium Ltd Llc reported 160,498 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,607 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 99,000 shares to 476,844 shares, valued at $38.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 114,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atara: Shifting Toward CAR-T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Atara (ATRA) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New chief at Atara Bio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 96,677 shares to 151,847 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,778 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,279 were reported by Lmr Ptnrs Llp. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0.27% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Armstrong Henry H Assoc owns 10,384 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Bokf Na reported 0.37% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 10,217 shares. 8,798 are owned by Arrow Fin Corp. Cap Research Glob Investors owns 681,850 shares. One Trading LP holds 922 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fdx Advisors Inc owns 5,059 shares. Mcmillion Management has 1.41% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 37,882 shares. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.04% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Zacks Mgmt reported 324,009 shares. Burke Herbert Savings Bank Tru Co owns 5,919 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 405,384 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv.