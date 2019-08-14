As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stock Declined, Forbes J M & Co Llp Has Upped Stake by $407,252; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut Its Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $490,450

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 236,708 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.41 million, down from 239,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $189.24. About 19,820 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 5,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 160,146 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, up from 154,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 132,413 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $339.61M for 32.85 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

