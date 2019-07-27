As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shares Declined, Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cut Its Holding; Signia Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) by $2.55 Million as Share Price Rose

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 127,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,241 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 282,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 359,796 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Rent-A-Center To ‘CCC+’; Outlook Negative; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 7,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,655 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 46,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.66. About 2.05M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Up on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Rent-A-Center (RCII) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Soar 7% in June – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.2% – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center Earnings: RCII Stock Slides Despite Q1 EPS, Sales Beats – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.28M for 11.84 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerson Electric Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Emerson Helps Complete First Caspian Subsea Project Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.