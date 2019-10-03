As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Share Value Declined, Hamel Associates Decreased by $454,872 Its Stake; Ptc (PTC) Shareholder 40 North Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $36.70 Million as Market Value Declined

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 11,144 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $744,000, down from 18,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $64.19. About 1.70 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit surges as corporate America buys more business jets; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98 million, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $65.39. About 354,814 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 21/05/2018 – PTC to Host Investor Session at LiveWorx on Monday, June 18th, 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. 2Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 6,407 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.85% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 535,600 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6.96M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Royal London Asset Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Salem Inv Counselors invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Mai Cap Management holds 0.01% or 2,554 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 30,208 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 22,418 shares stake. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.24% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 318,318 shares. 18,245 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp invested in 290,325 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.17% or 4,952 shares. Trustco Bankshares N Y stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 10,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 5.04M shares. The Florida-based Butensky Cohen Financial Security has invested 1.6% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 780 shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 27,829 shares. River Road Asset Management reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 10,210 were reported by Town & Country Bank & Trust & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru. Meiji Yasuda Life Comm holds 0.3% or 30,728 shares. Sns Fincl Group Inc holds 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 5,766 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 1.87% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Verity Asset Mgmt owns 3,100 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.51M for 14.72 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.