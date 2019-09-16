As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Share Value Declined, Buckingham Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; Wasatch Advisors Has Upped Its Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stake by $10.47 Million as Stock Price Declined

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 98.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 213,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The institutional investor held 430,104 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.21M, up from 216,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 218,523 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N SEES FY REVENUE $2.51 BLN TO $2.56 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUS); 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY REV $616.2 MLN, UP 24%

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 23,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,440 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 76,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 1.40M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold NUS shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 43.29 million shares or 8.39% more from 39.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson Commerce holds 0.01% or 7,525 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 14,200 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia accumulated 8,500 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Eagle Boston Investment Mgmt has invested 0.84% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 103,834 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Ls Investment Advsr Lc reported 2,769 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 74,559 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 45,242 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 148,201 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 23,809 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.04% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $10.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 19,031 shares to 571,414 shares, valued at $68.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bg Staffing Inc by 37,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,584 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Texas Money reported 6,484 shares stake. Johnson Counsel Inc reported 183,297 shares. Natixis reported 0.05% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Charter reported 0.57% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Capital Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 5,292 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 3,043 shares. Amica Mutual, Rhode Island-based fund reported 18,098 shares. 437 are held by Lenox Wealth. Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Liability Company has 78,052 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Serv Inc holds 900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) invested in 17,748 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Dt Prns Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 4,723 were reported by Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability. Earnest Prns Lc holds 347 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 3.37M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.51M for 15.05 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.