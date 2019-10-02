As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Share Price Declined, Willingdon Wealth Management Cut Position; Howard Hughes (HHC) Share Price Rose While Pecaut & Company Cut Its Holding

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 20,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 42,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.25. About 7.67 million shares traded or 148.79% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 32,860 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, down from 36,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 124,295 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q EPS $0.03; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04M and $146.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45 million for 399.31 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold HHC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 32.75 million shares or 15.70% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,349 were accumulated by Quantitative Investment Mngmt. 126,476 were reported by Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 12,442 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 105,758 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Knott David M holds 13,000 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Rmb Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,227 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 1,672 shares. 20 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And. Chevy Chase Tru Inc holds 0% or 3,878 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Next Financial Grp owns 1,479 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nomura owns 354,144 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Westwood Gp owns 4,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 37,659 shares.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 6,200 shares to 6,321 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.45 million for 14.97 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 79,428 were reported by Tower Bridge Advisors. Moreover, Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has invested 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fiera Corporation owns 7,120 shares. Johnson Gp reported 6,060 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 36,082 shares. Lederer And Counsel Ca accumulated 34,732 shares. Nomura Hldgs reported 146,804 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested 0.55% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Accredited invested in 0.09% or 6,603 shares. Advsr Asset holds 0.12% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 102,719 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges Invest has invested 0.08% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Liberty Mgmt owns 7,700 shares. White Pine Limited Co has 15,651 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited owns 0.16% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 262,331 shares.