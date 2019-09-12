As Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Share Price Declined, Buckingham Asset Management Lowered Position by $1.55 Million; Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Decreased Holding in Altria Group (MO) by $313,208 as Market Valuation Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 23,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,440 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, down from 76,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.38. About 380,590 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – Emerson Agrees to Buy Aventics; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 6,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 13,931 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $660,000, down from 20,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 2.32 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,582 shares to 8,633 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 170,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $674.49 million for 15.00 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $850.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Series 1 by 4,673 shares to 169,853 shares, valued at $31.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Em Mkt Min Vol (EEMV) by 25,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,884 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP).

